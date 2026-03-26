Blake Perkins News: Back in majors

The Brewers recalled Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was optioned to Nashville last week but will rejoin the big club ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the White Sox with Jackson Chourio (hand) hitting the injured list. Perkins isn't likely to be a lineup regular but should see occasional starts in the outfield, which is now expected to have Jake Bauers, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick as the primary options from left to right. Perkins played in 54 regular-season games last year and had a .226/.298/.348 slash line with three homers and seven steals.