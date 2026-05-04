Blake Perkins News: Dispatched to minors
The Brewers optioned Perkins to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Perkins will head to Triple-A after the Brewers no longer had room for him in their crowded outfield following Jackson Chourio's (hand) reinstatement from the injured list. The 29-year-old had seen limited action of late, starting in just four of Milwaukee's last 19 games while slashing .059/.158/.118 during that stretch. Perkins should get the chance to play on an everyday basis with Nashville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Perkins See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Perkins See More