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Blake Perkins News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Brewers optioned Perkins to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Perkins will head to Triple-A after the Brewers no longer had room for him in their crowded outfield following Jackson Chourio's (hand) reinstatement from the injured list. The 29-year-old had seen limited action of late, starting in just four of Milwaukee's last 19 games while slashing .059/.158/.118 during that stretch. Perkins should get the chance to play on an everyday basis with Nashville.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
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