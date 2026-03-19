Blake Perkins News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Perkins to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Perkins has spent the past few seasons working as Milwaukee's fourth outfielder, but after posting a .665 OPS through 35 plate appearances in the Cactus League, he will seemingly cede that title to Brandon Lockridge to begin the regular season. A return to the majors could come if Perkins' offensive production begins to tick up in the minors, though his ceiling would likely remain as a bench piece.
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