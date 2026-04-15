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Blake Perkins News: Playing time vs. RHPs dwindling

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Perkins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Perkins will hit the bench for the third straight game, with each of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Brandon Lockridge appears to have inched ahead of Perkins as the Brewers' preferred third member of the outfield alongside Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick while Milwaukee remains without Jackson Chourio (hand).

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
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