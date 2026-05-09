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Blake Perkins News: Recalled from Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Brewers recalled Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins was sent to Triple-A on Monday after Jackson Chourio returned from the injured list, but the former will now return to Milwaukee to replace the injured Brandon Lockridge (knee). Perkins likely won't play as often as he did when Chourio was sidelined but could still see consistent at-bats against left-handed starters.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
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