Blake Perkins News: Sitting after four straight starts
Perkins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
After starting in each of the last four games while going 3-for-15 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a 2:7 BB:K, Perkins will hit the bench as the Brewers wrap up their three-game series in Boston. Milwaukee will roll out an outfield of Brandon Lockridge, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick from left to right Wednesday. Perkins is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he looks set to see most of his reps in left field as part of a timeshare with Lockridge while Milwaukee awaits Jackson Chourio's (hand) return from the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Perkins See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest TrendsYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Perkins See More