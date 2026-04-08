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Blake Perkins News: Sitting after four straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Perkins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

After starting in each of the last four games while going 3-for-15 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a 2:7 BB:K, Perkins will hit the bench as the Brewers wrap up their three-game series in Boston. Milwaukee will roll out an outfield of Brandon Lockridge, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick from left to right Wednesday. Perkins is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he looks set to see most of his reps in left field as part of a timeshare with Lockridge while Milwaukee awaits Jackson Chourio's (hand) return from the injured list.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
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