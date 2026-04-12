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Blake Perkins News: Sitting in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Perkins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Perkins will cede his spot in the Milwaukee outfield to Brandon Lockridge, who will cover left and bat seventh in the series finale. The switch-hitting Perkins had started in six of the Brewers' previous seven games and should have a fairly clear path to steady playing time versus both lefties and righties until Milwaukee gets at least one of Andrew Vaughn (hand) or Jackson Chourio (hand) back from the injured list.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
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