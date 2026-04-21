Blake Snell Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Snell (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario on Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Snell has finally been cleared to pitch in a game after completing a live batting practice session last week. The left-hander will likely need most, if not all, of the allotted 30 days on his rehab assignment, which would set him up for a season debut in mid- to late-May. Snell is coming back from left shoulder fatigue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 3121 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202622 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds27 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets27 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More