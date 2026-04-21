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Blake Snell Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Snell (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario on Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Snell has finally been cleared to pitch in a game after completing a live batting practice session last week. The left-hander will likely need most, if not all, of the allotted 30 days on his rehab assignment, which would set him up for a season debut in mid- to late-May. Snell is coming back from left shoulder fatigue.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
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