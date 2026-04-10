Blake Snell Injury: Facing hitters Saturday
Snell (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Saturday will be the first time Snell has faced live hitters this year while working his way back from left shoulder fatigue. Although his live session will represent a significant step forward in his recovery, the 33-year-old will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment and isn't expected to make his season debut until late May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202611 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds16 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More