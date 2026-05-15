Blake Snell Injury: Lands on IL with elbow injury
The Dodgers placed Snell on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, due to loose bodies in his left elbow, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Snell was scratched from Friday's start against the Angels, and it's clear now why that was the case. If he needs to undergo surgery like he did in 2019 with the same issue, then he's looking at 2-to-3 months on the shelf, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Southpaw Charlie Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
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