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Blake Snell Injury: Late May targeted for season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that he's hopeful Snell (shoulder) will be ready to make his season debut by late May, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell has been eased along slowly this spring due to a lingering issue with his pitching shoulder. He has begun throwing off the mound but still has numerous boxes to check before being cleared for game action. The Dodgers are playing the long game with Snell, who was terrific when healthy last year, posting a 2.35 ERA and 72:26 K:BB over 61.1 regular-season innings.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
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