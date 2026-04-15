Blake Snell Injury: Live BP session Wednesday

Snell (shoulder) tossed a live bullpen session Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Snell ended up tossing 31 pitches over two simulated innings and faced Alex Call, Santiago Espinal and Tommy Edman (ankle), per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Snell continues to rehab from left shoulder fatigue that caused him to open the regular season on the 15-day injured list. Wednesday was his second bullpen session of his recovery program, and he'll likely need several more before being cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. Snell is not expected to make his season debut until at least late May.