Blake Snell Injury: Scheduled for surgery Tuesday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Snell will undergo surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies in his left elbow, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Roberts relayed that he isn't sure if Snell will have the same type of surgery as Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (elbow), which carries a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline. That would shelve Snell until at least early July, but he would be looking at an even longer absence if the procedure is more intensive than hoped, though the Dodgers are optimistic that the southpaw will be cleared to return before the end of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?24 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 3146 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202647 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More