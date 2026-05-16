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Blake Snell Injury: Scheduled for surgery Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 4:59pm

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Snell will undergo surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies in his left elbow, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts relayed that he isn't sure if Snell will have the same type of surgery as Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (elbow), which carries a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline. That would shelve Snell until at least early July, but he would be looking at an even longer absence if the procedure is more intensive than hoped, though the Dodgers are optimistic that the southpaw will be cleared to return before the end of the season.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
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