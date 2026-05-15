Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Scratched from Friday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Snell has been scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Angels, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

There's no word yet on the reasoning behind the decision or when Snell might be ready to take the ball again, but the Dodgers should have more clarity on the southpaw's condition soon. The Dodgers are slated to go with a bullpen game Friday, with Will Klein likely to take the mound first.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
23 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
45 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
46 days ago