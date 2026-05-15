Blake Snell Injury: Scratched from Friday's start
Snell has been scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Angels, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
There's no word yet on the reasoning behind the decision or when Snell might be ready to take the ball again, but the Dodgers should have more clarity on the southpaw's condition soon. The Dodgers are slated to go with a bullpen game Friday, with Will Klein likely to take the mound first.
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