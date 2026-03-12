Blake Snell Injury: Set for bullpen session

Snell is scheduled for his first bullpen session of the spring Thursday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell will begin the season on the injured list, but the Dodgers hoped he'd be able to throw in bullpen sessions by the end of spring training. With Tuesday's bullpen session slotted, the southpaw will clear the mark. He had started throwing off of a mound to a catcher Tuesday, so he's making progressions.