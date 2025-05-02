Fantasy Baseball
Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Set to resume throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 2:50pm

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reports Friday that Snell (shoulder) is expected to restart playing catch next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Snell had his throwing program shut down after experiencing a setback with his left shoulder injury that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list April 6. He received a cortisone injection for his left shoulder this past Monday and will travel with the team to Miami next week to resume his throwing program.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
