Blake Snell Injury: Shines in fourth rehab outing

Snell (shoulder) tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in a minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, allowing four walks and giving up zero hits while striking out seven batters.

Snell was a bit wild in the outing, as he threw just 40 of 76 pitches for strikes while issuing four free passes. However, he was otherwise dominant, racking up seven punchouts without yielding a hit. Given that he was able to ramp up his pitch count within the range of a light starter's workload, it seems likely that Snell's next outing will come in the majors. If that's the case, his return to the Dodgers' rotation could come next weekend against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.