Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Shut down with shoulder swelling

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

The Dodgers placed Snell on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left shoulder inflammation.

According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Snell completed a bullpen session Sunday and informed the Los Angeles training staff afterward that his shoulder was bothering him. Rather than reassessing Snell in a few days and seeing if the inflammation dissipates, the Dodgers will send him to the IL, making him ineligible to pitch again for the big club until April 18. The Dodgers recalled right-hander Matt Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City to provide coverage in the bullpen in the short term, but Snell's absence means that the team will need to break in two new rotation members Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now