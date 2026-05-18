Blake Snell Injury: Slated for nano scope procedure

Snell (elbow) will undergo the same "nano scope" procedure Tuesday that Tarik Skubal had earlier in May, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers commented earlier in the day Monday that they weren't yet sure what type of surgery Snell would be slated for, but general manager Brandon Gomes has since confirmed that it will be the nano scope procedure for the southpaw. This is promising news for fantasy managers, as this type of procedure is thought to give Snell a chance to return in 4-to-6 weeks. A timetable for his return likely won't become clear until after the procedure.