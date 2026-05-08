Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Slated for season debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Snell (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut for the Dodgers against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell had been scheduled for one more rehab outing, but the Dodgers have elected to bring him back early. The left-hander threw only 55 pitches over four innings in his third and final rehab start, so he will be working with a limited pitch count Saturday. Snell is coming back from left shoulder fatigue, which had bothered him since last season. He allowed four runs (three earned) with a 10:2 K:BB over eight innings in three rehab outings.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
16 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
38 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
39 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
44 days ago