Blake Snell Injury: Slated for season debut Saturday

Snell (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut for the Dodgers against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell had been scheduled for one more rehab outing, but the Dodgers have elected to bring him back early. The left-hander threw only 55 pitches over four innings in his third and final rehab start, so he will be working with a limited pitch count Saturday. Snell is coming back from left shoulder fatigue, which had bothered him since last season. He allowed four runs (three earned) with a 10:2 K:BB over eight innings in three rehab outings.