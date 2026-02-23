Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Status for Opening Day uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Monday that Snell (shoulder) is uncertain to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation while the left-hander remains limited to throwing off flat ground, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. "Time's ticking, but like I told him the other day, Opening Day is not necessarily a hard and fast target for us," Roberts said of Snell.

Snell hasn't experienced any reported setbacks on the health front since the start of spring training, but the Dodgers are taking a deliberate approach with him during camp after he missed extensive time last season due to shoulder problems. He would still appear to be at least a couple weeks away from making his Cactus League debut, given that he'll need to throw multiple bullpen sessions and face hitters in live batting practice before being cleared to pitch in a game setting. So long as Snell is able to reach those checkpoints by around early-to-mid-March, any potential stint on the IL to begin the season would likely be abbreviated.

