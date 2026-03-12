Blake Snell Injury: Throws 15-pitch bullpen Thursday

Snell (shoulder) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

All 15 of Snell's pitches were low-intensity fastballs between 87 and 89 mph with the catcher down, Snell told Plunkett afterward. It was Snell's first time this spring throwing off a mound to a catcher that wasn't standing upright. Manager Dave Roberts said Snell is essentially starting spring training Thursday and will need at least six weeks to get fully ramped up. The veteran left-hander appears poised to make his season debut sometime in early May should he progress without any setbacks.