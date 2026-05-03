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Blake Snell Injury: Throws 55 pitches in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Snell (shoulder) completed four innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Snell threw 55 pitches (37 strikes), and his fastball topped out at 97.4 mph. He served up a two-run homer in the first inning but didn't give up any hits thereafter. Snell is through three rehab appearances spanning eight total innings, during which he has given up four runs (three earned) while posting a 10:2 K:BB. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Snell is expected to make one more rehab start and will aim for five innings and 75 pitches in that outing.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
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