Blake Snell Injury: Throws off bump to standing catcher

Snell (shoulder) threw off the mound to a standing catcher Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's the next step in a deliberate rehab process for Snell, who has been slow-played this spring due to lingering shoulder issues from last season. Snell will begin the season on the injured list, and the calendar seems to be against him making any Cactus League appearances before camp breaks. The Dodgers have not revealed a timeline for Snell's season debut.