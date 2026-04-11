Blake Snell Injury: Tosses 15 pitches during live BP
Snell (shoulder) threw 15 pitches in a live bullpen session Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
It was a relatively short session for the veteran southpaw, but this was nonetheless a significant step forward for Snell, as it was his first time facing live hitters since last season's World Series. He still has several obstacles to clear and will almost certainly need to go out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment before joining Los Angeles' rotation. Snell's season debut with the Dodgers isn't likely to take place until at least late May.
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