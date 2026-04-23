Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Tosses 32 pitches in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Snell (shoulder) threw one-plus inning in a rehab outing with Single-A Ontario on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. He didn't strike out any batters.

Snell didn't log any game action during spring training and showed plenty of rust in his first rehab appearance, needing 32 pitches to retire three batters. He got through the first inning without a run on his ledger but allowed all four batters he faced to reach base before he was pulled in the second, though there were two errors committed behind him. Snell said Thursday that he came out of the appearance well, per Katie Woo of The Athletic, and the hurler is expected to make another rehab start sometime next week. The goal is for him to work up to five innings or 75 pitches before he's activated from the injured list.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell See More
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
23 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
24 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
29 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago