Blake Snell Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Dodgers transferred Snell (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Snell missed more than a month at the start of the season while working his way back from shoulder fatigue, and he's now due for another extended absence after undergoing surgery on his left elbow Tuesday. He remains without a firm return timeline, though moving to the 60-day IL will force him to remain sidelined at least through the All-Star break. His 40-man spot will go to Santiago Espinal, who re-signed with the Dodgers on a major-league deal Friday.
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