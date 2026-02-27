Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Unlikely to be ready by opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts conceded Friday that it will be "hard" for Snell (shoulder) to be ready in time for Opening Day, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell is being slow-played by the Dodgers this spring due to shoulder issues that have lingered since last season. Roberts noted Friday that Snell is making progress in his throwing program, but the left-hander remains limited to flat-ground work so he still has plenty of ramping up to do. The Dodgers are playing the long game here, so expect them to hold Snell back until they're very confident with his health and stamina.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Snell
