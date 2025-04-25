Fantasy Baseball
Blake Snell Injury: Will receive injection for shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that an MRI on Snell's left shoulder revealed "no new foundings," and the 32-year-old southpaw will receive an injection to help treat the inflammation, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Snell was shut down from his throwing program Tuesday after suffering a setback. He's been on the 15-day injured list since April 6 due to left shoulder inflammation, and what was once hoped to be a brief stint on the IL has become more complicated. How Snell's shoulder reacts to the injection will determine next steps in his rehab program.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
