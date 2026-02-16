Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Yet to throw off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that Snell has yet to take part in any mound work, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Snell has reportedly been cleared to play catch and begin a throwing program, but the Dodgers won't have an accurate idea on if he'll begin the year on the injured list until he steps onto the bump. The southpaw has stated publicly that he was exhausted following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, which included a heavy workload in the playoffs, so it would be wise to expect the team to continue to bring him along slowly, knowing there's plenty of pitching depth at the ready if Snell isn't available for the start of the 2026 season.

