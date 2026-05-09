Blake Snell News: Activated ahead of start
The Dodgers reinstated Snell (shoulder) from the injured list Saturday.
Snell will be making his season debut Saturday after landing on the injured list at the start of the season with a sore left shoulder. He had been originally scheduled for an additional rehab start Saturday after building up to 55 pitches during his last outing Sunday, so the Dodgers will likely limit his pitch count while he faces a tough Atlanta lineup. Brock Stewart (foot) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.
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