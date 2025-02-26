Blake Snell News: Hurls scoreless frame in LA debut

Snell threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a Cactus League contest against Seattle on Tuesday.

Snell threw at least eight pitches to three of the four batters he faced, so he racked up a hearty pitch count of 30 despite allowing just one baserunner. Per Statcast, the lefty's fastball sat at 95-to-96 mph, which is right in line with where it's been over the past several seasons. After signing a five-year contract in November, Snell is slated to be part of a revamped Dodgers rotation that, on paper, looks to be one of the best in the big leagues.