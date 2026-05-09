Blake Snell News: Inefficient in season debut
Snell (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings to take the loss versus Atlanta on Saturday.
Snell was shelved to start the season due to left shoulder soreness. He was working with at least a slight workload restriction after coming back earlier than expected, though the southpaw simply wasn't efficient enough, needing 77 pitches (50 strikes) to get through his three frames. Snell may still need another start or two before he's up to a full workload, though the Dodgers' six-man rotation should work to his advantage in building up safely. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Angels.
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