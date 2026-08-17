Blake Snell News: Picks up first win of 2026

Snell (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out five.

Snell was solid at Coors Field, working through traffic in the third inning and limiting the Rockies to one run across six frames to pick up his first win of the season. In two starts since returning from an almost three-month absence while recovering from a procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, the southpaw has allowed two runs in 12 frames with a 15:4 K:BB. Snell will look to remain in the win column next time out, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates.