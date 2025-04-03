Blake Snell News: Struggles through four frames

Snell allowed five unearned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters over four innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Snell got no favors from his defense Wednesday, as Max Muncy committed a pair of early throwing errors and Andy Pages misplayed a flyball to center field that was courteously ruled a double. The errors prevented Snell from being charged with any earned runs, but he didn't help his own cause by issuing four free passes and uncorking a wild pitch. To his credit, Snell kept the Dodgers from falling into a deeper deficit after Atlanta took a 5-0 lead through two innings, and the southpaw managed to retire seven of the final nine batters he faced. Snell has had poor control early in his Dodgers tenure, as he's now walked eight batters over his first nine innings of the campaign. Walks have been an issue for him at various points in his career, but they've typically come with bunches of strikeouts; however, Snell has just four punchouts in his nine frames so far. That being said, there's no reason for fantasy managers to panic this early in the campaign, especially since Snell was a mess during his first handful of outings last year before turning things around and finishing in dominant form. He is tentatively slated to make his next start against Washington next week.