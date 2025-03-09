Blake Snell News: Will likely start stateside opener

Snell is slated to pitch in one of two exhibition games in Tokyo, Japan on March 15 and 16, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts implied that the southpaw will start the team's home regular-season opener in Los Angeles on March 27, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A pair of Japanese-born hurlers -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki -- have been tabbed to start for the Dodgers in the regular-season-opening two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, but it doesn't appear that either of those pitchers will get the ball again for the team's stateside opener against Detroit on March 27. Instead, Snell is likely to get the call for that contest after joining Los Angeles on a five-year, $182 million contract in late November. Snell made his second spring start Sunday against the Athletics and gave up four runs on five hits over 3.2 innings, but he struck out five batters, averaged 95.2 mph on his fastball and threw 67 pitches, so he appears to be ramping up well for the regular season.