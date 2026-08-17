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Blake Treinen Injury: Begins rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Treinen (elbow) kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario on Saturday, MLB.com reports. He tossed a scoreless and hitless inning while striking out two batters.

Treinen's appearance with the Single-A club was his first game action since he tossed a clean frame for the Dodgers against Baltimore on June 19. The veteran reliever landed on the injured list shortly thereafter due to a right elbow inflammation, and while he's been throwing since early July, he's taken a slow road back to the big-league squad. Trienen may need several more rehab outings before he's cleared to return, but he could be activated from the IL in late August or early September.

Blake Treinen
Los Angeles Dodgers
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