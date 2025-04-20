Blake Treinen Injury: Managing low-grade strain

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that an MRI on Treinen's forearm showed a low-grade sprain, and the right-hander will begin a conservative rehab program, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 36-year-old landed on the injured list Saturday with a concerning diagnosis of forearm tightness, but the MRI indicates he's not dealing with a serious injury. Treinen will be eligible to return from the injured list in early May, though he could be sidelined a bit longer depending on the specifics of his rehab program. Tanner Scott should continue to operate as the Dodgers' main closer, with Kirby Yates and Evan Phillips potentially seeing some chances while primarily working as setup men.