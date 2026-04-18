Blake Treinen Injury: Struck by errant batted ball
Treinen was struck in the head by a batted ball during practice before Saturday's game against Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen is being evaluated for a potential head injury, but the team believes he is okay. However, it remains unclear if he will be available for Saturday's matchup against the Rockies. While Treinen hasn't figured into the saves picture for the Dodgers, he does have four holds without allowing an earned run across 6.2 innings to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Treinen See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest198 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Save Me!219 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week251 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Treinen See More