Blake Treinen News: Notches sixth hold
Treinen pitched a perfect inning and picked up the hold while striking out a batter in a 4-0 win over San Diego on Wednesday.
Treinen entered in the seventh inning and retired the side in order, maintaining the 3-0 lead for the Dodgers. The 37-year-old's scoreless inning is his fifth scoreless frame in his past six appearances. The right-hander has a 3.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through his first 16.1 innings this year as he continues to operate as a setup man with six holds and no saves.
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