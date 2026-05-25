Blake Treinen News: Picks up first save

Treinen earned a save against the Rockies on Monday by striking out the only batter he faced.

Los Angeles held a 5-3 lead heading into the ninth inning and initially turned to lefty Alex Vesia, who retired two of the three batters he faced. When Colorado decided to send up righty Braxton Fulford as a pinch hitter, the Dodgers countered with the right-handed Treinen. That proved to be a fruitful move, as Treinen needed just four pitches to set Fulford down on strikes. The save was Treinen's first in the regular season since April 9 of last year. He hasn't been in the Dodgers' closer mix even with Edwin Diaz (elbow) out of commission, and Tanner Scott remains the team's most desirable target for saves, though he was likely unavailable Monday after having pitched each of the two previous days.