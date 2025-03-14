Fantasy Baseball
Blake Walston

Blake Walston Injury: Needs Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Walston will undergo Tommy John surgery, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's not clear when Walston was injured, but he missed time last season while at Triple-A Reno with an elbow issue. Because he's a starter and it's a full UCL repair, the left-hander will probably be sidelined until around midseason of next year.

Blake Walston
Arizona Diamondbacks

