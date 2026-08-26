Blake Weiman News: Sent back to minors
The Angels optioned Weiman to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Weiman was scored upon in his last three appearances and had pitched each of the last two days, so he's being sent out in favor of a fresh arm. Trevor Martin will grab Wieman's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
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