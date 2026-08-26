Blake Weiman News: Takes loss in extras
Weiman (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over one inning in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.
Weiman entered the game in the 10th with the score tied at 6-6 and allowed a aingle to Steven Kwan before Jose Ramirez delivered the decisive blow, driving home two runs with a double. Only one of the runs charged to Weiman was earned due to the automatic runner, but the left-hander was still saddled with his first major-league loss. He now owns a 3.00 ERA in eight relief appearances and has allowed runs in his last three outings.
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