Blas Castano News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Castano to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Castano was added to the Mariners' 40-man roster in November, but he'll head back to Triple-A to begin 2025 after allowing five runs (four earned) over two innings during spring training. The 26-year-old righty turned in a 5.13 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with the Rainiers last season, and he'll likely need to improve upon those numbers before getting a chance in Seattle's rotation.