Blas Castano headshot

Blas Castano News: Promoted for doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Rockies recalled Castano from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Castano was claimed off waivers by Colorado on Tuesday and will now receive his first look in the majors with his new organization. The right-hander has allowed one earned run over 7.1 innings at Triple-A between Albuquerque and Seattle's affiliate in Tacoma.

Blas Castano
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now