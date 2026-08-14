Blaze Alexander Injury: Hits in cage for first time
Alexander (hand) hit in the batting cage Friday, per MLB.com.
It's the first time Alexander has done so amid his recovery from a fractured left hand. The utility player has been on the injured list since mid-July, but he appears to be trending toward a return to the Orioles at some point in late August or early September.
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