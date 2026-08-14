Blaze Alexander headshot

Blaze Alexander Injury: Hits in cage for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Alexander (hand) hit in the batting cage Friday, per MLB.com.

It's the first time Alexander has done so amid his recovery from a fractured left hand. The utility player has been on the injured list since mid-July, but he appears to be trending toward a return to the Orioles at some point in late August or early September.

Blaze Alexander
Baltimore Orioles
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