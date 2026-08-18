Blaze Alexander Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Alexander (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Alexander is nearing the final stages of his rehab from a left hand fracture. Depending when exactly the 27-year-old is cleared to begin a rehab assignment, he could be back from the injured list before the end of August.
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