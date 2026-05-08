Blaze Alexander Injury: Scratched with calf tightness
Alexander was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics due to right calf tightness, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.
There's been no word yet on the severity of Alexander's injury, but it's enough to keep him from playing Friday. Weston Wilson will enter the starting nine to replace Alexander at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Alexander See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Alexander See More