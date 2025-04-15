Blaze Alexander Injury: Suffered hip injury in rehab game

Alexander (oblique) exited a recent rehab game with a hip impingement but is back in the lineup at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jose M. Romero of AZCentral.com reports.

Alexander originally landed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and the more recent hip issue sidelined him for just two days. He could be ready for activation before long, although the 25-year-old isn't a given to join the big-league roster at that time.